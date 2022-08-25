2 LeT associates held in Bandipora, arms recovered

Bandipora: Police in Bandipora on Thursday claimed to have arrested two LeT terrorists along with arms and ammunition.
"Today after receiving a specific information regarding the movement of some terrorist associates of LeT in the jurisdiction of police Station Pethkote, Bandipora police along with 26 Assam Rifles arrested two terrorist associates of LeT outfit from Lal Qilla Mode Pethkote during a joint naka. The arrested LET Associates were travelling in a white scorpio bearing Registration No JK05H/0622," a police spokesman said.
"During search of the vehicle huge cache of Arms and Ammunition which includes 03 Pistols along with Magazines, 24 Live 9MM Rounds, 05 No. of Hand Grenades, a blanket, Fake police I Card, Fake ID Card of Health Department and other daily use items were recovered from there possession. Both the terrorist associates have been identified as Mohd Yousuf Wani R/o Pethkote Bandipora and Manzoor Ahmed Shah resident of Bagh Bandipora, " it said.