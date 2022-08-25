2 LeT associates held in Bandipora, arms recovered

Bandipora: Police in Bandipora on Thursday claimed to have arrested two LeT terrorists along with arms and ammunition.

"Today after receiving a specific information regarding the movement of some terrorist associates of LeT in the jurisdiction of police Station Pethkote, Bandipora police along with 26 Assam Rifles arrested two terrorist associates of LeT outfit from Lal Qilla Mode Pethkote during a joint naka. The arrested LET Associates were travelling in a white scorpio bearing Registration No JK05H/0622," a police spokesman said.