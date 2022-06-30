2 LeT hybrid terrorists arrested: Police

Srinagar: Two hybrid terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested on Thursday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that a hybrid terrorist was arrested with one pistol and some rounds by 50 RR of the Army at Sanat Nagar Chowk-Rangreth Road.

The statement said that upon his disclosure, Police and 50 RR launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Pampore, resulting in the arrest of one more hybrid terrorist from who three more pistols and other arms and ammunition were recovered.

Police said that the two were associated with the LeT.