2 LeT OGWs arrested in Baramulla: Police

On receipt of a specific input a joint Naka was established at Shirkwara near Bus Stop Shirkwara by SOG kreeri, and 52 RR.

"During naka checking, a suspicious movement of two persons coming from Wagoora Bridge side by foot was observed. While seeing police party and security forces, the said persons tried to flee from the spot but alert naka party apprehended them tactfully," police said. The statement added that during preliminary questioning, they identified themselves as Tawseef Ramazan Bhat, son of Mohammad Ramzan Bhat and Moien Amin Bhat @Momin, son of Mohammad Amin Bhat—both residents of Bada mulla, Sheeri Baramulla.