2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, July 25: Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested at Chak Tapper, Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Chak Tapper village of Kreeri, Police along with Army’s 29 RR established a Motor Vehicle Checking Point (MVCP) at Bus Stop Chak Tapper in Kreeri.
The statement said that during checking, the joint party intercepted and arrested two suspected persons who on noticing the checkpoint tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully.
It said that Police along with other security forces also arrested and recovered arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials from their possession.
The statement said that during their personal search, arms and ammunition including 2 Chinese pistols, 2 pistol magazines, 14 live pistol rounds, and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.
It said that they have been identified as Dayem Majeed Khan, son of Abdul Majeed of Check Panjigam Bandipora and Ubair Tariq, son of Tariq Ahmad Khan of Watrina Phalwanpora, Panjigam, Bandipora.
The statement said that during preliminary questioning, the arrested duo revealed that they were working as terrorist associates of LeT and had acquired arms and ammunition for target killing in district Baramulla.
It said that a case under relevant sections of the law had been registered at Police Station Kreeri and further investigation had been initiated.