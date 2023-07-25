2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in Baramulla: Police

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that acting on specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Chak Tapper village of Kreeri, Police along with Army’s 29 RR established a Motor Vehicle Checking Point (MVCP) at Bus Stop Chak Tapper in Kreeri.

The statement said that during checking, the joint party intercepted and arrested two suspected persons who on noticing the checkpoint tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully.