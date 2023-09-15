2 LeT terrorist associates arrested: Police

A large quantity of arms and ammunition which include 2 pistols, 2 pistol magazines, 2 pistol silencers, 5 Chinese grenades, and 28 live pistol rounds were recovered from the arrested terrorist associates of LeT.

Police identified the arrested LeT associates as Zaid Hassan Malla of Mir Sahab Baramulla, and Muhammad Arif Channa of Stadium Colony, Baramulla.

Furnishing details, a Police spokesman said that the operation unfolded during a routine check at a checkpoint at Paranpeelan Bridge in Uri.