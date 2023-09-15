2 LeT terrorist associates arrested: Police

Baramulla, Sep 15: Two terrorist associates affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested in the Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said on Friday.
A large quantity of arms and ammunition which include 2 pistols, 2 pistol magazines, 2 pistol silencers, 5 Chinese grenades, and 28 live pistol rounds were recovered from the arrested terrorist associates of LeT.
Police identified the arrested LeT associates as Zaid Hassan Malla of Mir Sahab Baramulla, and Muhammad Arif Channa of Stadium Colony, Baramulla.
Furnishing details, a Police spokesman said that the operation unfolded during a routine check at a checkpoint at Paranpeelan Bridge in Uri.
He said two persons acting suspiciously approached the bridge from the Dachi direction and attempted to evade the security checkpoint but were detained by the checkpoint party.
“Upon conducting a thorough personal search, the joint party of Police and other security forces recovered arms and ammunition from the apprehended persons all of whom posed a grave threat to the peace and stability in the area,” a Police spokesman said. “These individuals were involved in a cross-border smuggling network responsible for ferrying arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers.”
He said that these deadly supplies were intended for distribution among the LeT terrorists, who would have employed them to carry out acts of terror that could have had devastating consequences.
In this connection, a case has been registered under the Indian Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA (P) Act) at Police Station Uri.