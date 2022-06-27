2 LeT terrorists killed in Kulgam gunfight

Srinagar: Two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district while Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, termed the operation an important one.
The gunfight occurred in the Newpora Kherpora Tubji area of Kulgam after Police, 1 RR of the Army, and CRPF cordoned off the area.
During the searches by joint teams, hiding terrorists fired at the joint parties and in the retaliatory fire two terrorists were killed, Police said.
They have been identified as Zubair Ahmad Mir of Qaimoh Kulgam and Idrees Ahmad Dar of Kulpora Kulgam.
“Acting on an information of the presence of terrorists in village Nowpora Kherpora, Trubji area of Kulgam, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Police, 1 RR, and CRPF in the area,” Police said.
“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately at the joint search party which was retaliated effectively, leading to a gunfight. However, to evacuate the civilians trapped around the gunfight site, the joint team ensured the evacuation of all civilians to safer places.”
Police said that in the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists of LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the gunfight site.
As per the Police records, Police said, “Both the killed terrorists were categorised and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police and security forces and civilian atrocities including the killing of PRIs. The killed terrorist Zubair was active since August 2021 and was trying to revive the terror folds by recruiting and motivating the gullible youth including terrorist Idrees Ahmad to join terror folds.”
Incriminating material, arms, and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, Police said.
“IGP Kashmir termed this operation an important one as the gunfight site is very close to NHW (Yatra route) and LeT (TRF) has been issuing a threat to the yatra,” Police said.