2 LeT terrorists killed in Kulgam gunfight

Srinagar: Two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district while Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, termed the operation an important one.

The gunfight occurred in the Newpora Kherpora Tubji area of Kulgam after Police, 1 RR of the Army, and CRPF cordoned off the area.

During the searches by joint teams, hiding terrorists fired at the joint parties and in the retaliatory fire two terrorists were killed, Police said.

They have been identified as Zubair Ahmad Mir of Qaimoh Kulgam and Idrees Ahmad Dar of Kulpora Kulgam.