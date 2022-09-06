2 local HM terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Two local Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The encounter took place in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag after J&K Police and 3 RR launched a cordon and search operation.

“#Encounter has started at Poshkreeri area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.