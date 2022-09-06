2 local HM terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Two local Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.
The encounter took place in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag after J&K Police and 3 RR launched a cordon and search operation.
“#Encounter has started at Poshkreeri area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Later after some time police said two terrorists were killed. "Killed terrorists identified as Danish Bhat aka Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Both were involved in killing of one TA personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.
“Acting on a specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, a joint cordon & search operation was launched by Police and Army (3RR) in the said area,” police said adding that during the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.
In the ensuing encounter, police said: “Two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” Police said. “They have been identified as Danish Ahmad Bhat @Kokab Duree son of Gulazar Ahmad Bhat resident of Jablipora Bijbehara and Basharat Nabi Lone son of Ghulam Nabi Lone resident of Fatehpora Anantnag linked with proscribed terror outfit HM.”
As per the police records, Police said: “ Both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists and active since year 2019. Both the killed terrorists had a history of terror crime cases including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities,” Police said.
“Besides, they were also involved in killing of 02 Territorial Army personnel namely Manzoor Ahmad at Sadoora Anantnag on 06/06/2019 and Mohammad Saleem at Bijbehara on 09/04/2021. Moreover, they were also involved in killing of 02 civilians on 29/05/2021 in Jablipora Bijbehara area.”
Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK-56 Rifle, 35 AK rounds, 02 AK Magazines, 01 Pistol, 01 Pistol Magazine and 02 Pistol rounds were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into custody for further investigation. Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station and further investigation has been initiated,police added.