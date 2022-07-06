2 local terrorists surrender in Kulgam operation: Police

It said that in the meantime: “As the identity of the trapped terrorists was ascertained, the joint team showed utmost restraint and provided the trapped terrorists an opportunity to surrender. Their family members were also called to the encounter site to motivate and persuade them to surrender. After repeated surrender appeals made by their parents, Police, and security forces, the duo finally surrendered before the joint team of Police and security forces.”

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition and other war-like substances were recovered from their possession.

All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. As per Police records, “The duo was part of a recently-recruited module of LeT.”