2 local terrorists surrender in Kulgam operation: Police

Srinagar: Two youth who had joined terrorist ranks recently surrendered during a live encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Wednesday while Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar urged the parents to persuade their sons to shun the path of violence.
They were identified by Police as Kafeel Ahmad Mir, son of Javid Ahmad Mir of Mirpora Qaimoh, and Nadeem Abbas Bhat, son of Muhammad Abbas Bhat of Reshipora Qaimoh.
“Based on specific input generated by Police about the presence of terrorists in the general area of village Hadigam, Kulgam, a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Police and 9RR of Army in the area,” Police said. “During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they fired indiscriminately at the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. Initially, the civilians trapped around the encounter site were evacuated safely to the safer place by the joint team.”
It said that in the meantime: “As the identity of the trapped terrorists was ascertained, the joint team showed utmost restraint and provided the trapped terrorists an opportunity to surrender. Their family members were also called to the encounter site to motivate and persuade them to surrender. After repeated surrender appeals made by their parents, Police, and security forces, the duo finally surrendered before the joint team of Police and security forces.”
Incriminating material including arms and ammunition and other war-like substances were recovered from their possession.
All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. As per Police records, “The duo was part of a recently-recruited module of LeT.”
“These youth were brainwashed and tasked to carry out anti-national activities and killings at the behest of the LeT terror outfit,” Police said. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar reiterated his appeal to the parents to keep a strict vigil on their wards to prevent them from indulging in any anti-national activities, especially joining the terror ranks.
He said: “If every parent persuades and appeals to terrorist sons to shun the path of violence, be it soon after joining terror ranks or during the time they are trapped during live encounters, many lives can be saved as two lives were saved in today's encounter.”