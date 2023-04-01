2 medical shops closed down at Kulgam

Kulgam, Apr 1: A team from the Drug Control Office today inspected various chemist shops in Kulgam and closed down two medical shops for non adherence to the already issued directives for installation of CCTV cameras and computerized billing systems and for violation of conditions of licenses.
Drug Control Officer Kulgam informed that Chemists of the District Kulgam have been already sensitized for safe dispensing practices and reiterated that there will be no relaxation with regard to the adherence to Drugs and Cosmetics rules and other directives from District Administration Kulgam and State Drug Controlling authorities. He said that these two shops were closed down for non-adherence to the already issued directives.