2 militant associates arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar, Dec 24: Two militant associates were arrested in a joint operation with security forces in Budgam district of central Kashmir, Police said Friday.
“Police along with 50 RR of the Army and 181 Bn CRPF arrested two terror associates linked with Lashkar-e-Toiba from Chadoora area of Budgam,” Police said. “They have been identified as Imran MajeedMagray, son of Abdul Majeed of MagrayMohallaMochwa and Aqib Amin, son of Muhammad Amin Rather of MagrayMohallaMochwa.”
Police said that incriminating material of LeT comprising two hand grenades, two AK-47 magazines, and 30 live AK-47 rounds was recovered from their possession.
“During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that both the associates have been in touch with LeT commanders and were involved in providing logistics support to the outfit including providing shelter, transportation of arms and ammunition in the areas of Mochwa, Kralpora, Chattergam, Sathsoo, Nowgam, Chadoora and other areas of the district,” Police said. “A case was at Police Station Chadoora in this connection.”