‘2 militant associates arrested in Kupwara’

Kupwara, Feb 26: Two militant associates were arrested in Tekipora, Lolab area of Kupwara on Saturday, Police said.
It said that the duo was apprehended in a joint operation by Police and 28 RR.
Police said that the two had come in contact with active militants via social media.
“The duo was planning to join militant ranks to revive militancy in the area besides providing active support to militants but the swift action of the forces thwarted their plans,” he said.
Police said that during interrogation, incriminating material including posters, photographs, videos, and contents of the conversation with active militants was recovered from their mobile phones.
The two were identified as Rashid Ahmad Peer, son of Abdul Ahad Peer of Tekipora, Lolab, and AdilHussain Shah, son of Ghulam Muhammad Shah of Shah Muqam, Lolab.
A case has been registered against them at Police Station Sogam.