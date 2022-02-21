2 more stolen vehicles recovered in Budgam

“During the course of investigation of the case, two more stolen vehicles with fabricated registration numbers were recovered from Watrihail area of Budgam district, taking the number of recovered stolen vehicles to 13. The vehicles include White colour Honda City [(Original Registration number DL14CC-5699), (FAKE Registration number JK02BL-1170)] & White colour Vitara Breeza [(Original Registration number DL9CAV-4656), (FAKE Registration number DL2CBB-6437),” the police spokesman said.