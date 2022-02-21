2 more stolen vehicles recovered in Budgam

Srinagar, Feb 21: Police in Budgam recovered two more stolen vehicles.
Giving details a police spokesman said police seized two more vehicles in connection with case FIR number 28/2022 pertaining to busting of an inter district gang of vehicle lifters. Earlier, four accused persons were arrested and 11 stolen vehicles were recovered from their possession.
“During the course of investigation of the case, two more stolen vehicles with fabricated registration numbers were recovered from Watrihail area of Budgam district, taking the number of recovered stolen vehicles to 13. The vehicles include White colour Honda City [(Original Registration number DL14CC-5699), (FAKE Registration number JK02BL-1170)] & White colour Vitara Breeza [(Original Registration number DL9CAV-4656), (FAKE Registration number DL2CBB-6437),” the police spokesman said.