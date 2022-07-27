2 Nigerians arrested for duping Baramulla man

Srinagar, July 27: Two Nigerian fraudsters were arrested by Cyber Police Kashmir with the assistance of Delhi police for duping a man from Baramulla of Rs 36 lakh, while the operation was carried out on the directions of Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.
Police said that they received a written application from a resident of Baramulla alleging therein that while surfing Facebook, he came in contact with some unknown fake Facebook user T Jessica, who impersonated as a purchase manager of a renowned pharmaceutical company Abbott.
The lady, police said, enticed the complainant through Facebook messages that she has been promoted as Secretary in the company and eventually asked the complainant to start a business of (Kandu Nut/Palm Seeds/Sea Nuts).”
The complainant, police said, was convinced/motivated by using fake offers, orders, high returns and emails etc to purchase the product.
In order to purchase the product, police said, the Facebook user forwarded the contact details of one seller namely Mrs. Jyoti T Kandu to the complainant. “A business conversation started between the complainant and the fraudster Mrs. Jyoti for selling/buying of the Kandu nuts,” he said, adding, “The complainant was assured by the fraudster that the nuts are valuing very high in the pharmaceutical market owing to their medicinal benefits.” The complainant, police said, without knowing the plot behind the fraud invested a hefty amount of Rs 36.35 lacs by transferring the amount in different bank accounts of fraudsters for purchasing 50 packets of Kandu Nuts.
On receiving the consignment of 50 packets of Kandu nuts , police said, the complainant received a fake call from Mumbai Custom office wherein the complainant was directed to deposit more money in order to be able to sell the Kandu Nuts to pharmaceutical companies. “This created doubt in the mind of complainant. The complainant then tried to contact on the provided contact details in order to verify the facts, however he did not got any response and felt cheated/duped by the Facebook user.”
The complainant then approached Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone Srinagar and lodged a complaint.
Accordingly, a case (FIR No. 23/2022) under relevant sections of law was registered in Cyber Police Station Srinagar and investigation was set into motion, police said.
“During the course of investigation, it was found that the fraud has been done by the fraudsters under a highly technically built setup and accordingly the digital footprints of the accused persons involved in the commission of offence were tracked by analysis of bank accounts that have been used for siphoning money of the complainant,” police said, adding, “Besides, CCTV footages and analysis of suspect phone numbers by employing high-end technical investigative skills was also carried out.”