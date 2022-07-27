2 Nigerians arrested for duping Baramulla man

Police said that they received a written application from a resident of Baramulla alleging therein that while surfing Facebook, he came in contact with some unknown fake Facebook user T Jessica, who impersonated as a purchase manager of a renowned pharmaceutical company Abbott.

The lady, police said, enticed the complainant through Facebook messages that she has been promoted as Secretary in the company and eventually asked the complainant to start a business of (Kandu Nut/Palm Seeds/Sea Nuts).”