2 notorious drug peddlers booked under NDPS Act in Awantipora

Srinagar, July 9: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have booked 2 notorious drug peddlers under PIT-NDPS Act in Awantipora after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.
The 2 notorious drug peddlers identified as Shabir Ahmad Parray resident of Katipora Chersoo and Manzoor Ahmad Bhat resident of Chersoo have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu.
It is pertinent to mention here that many cases were registered against these drug peddlers and they were involved in promoting the drug trade by supplying drugs to the local youth of Awantipora and other areas of the Police District. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth.