2 NTPHCs, 1 PHC inaugurated  in Budgam

Budgam, Jan 11: In a major push for rural health infrastructure, two new NTPHCs and one PHC building were inaugurated today in different blocks of Budgam district.
The buildings of NTPHC Rathsun Block Beerwah, NTPHC Shogpora Block Budgam and PHC Tilsara Block CharariSharief were made operational.
Chairman District Development Council (DDC) Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan inaugurated the NTPHC Rathsun in presence of ADDC Budgam and other PRI members and locals of the area. The new building costs about Rs.187.50 lakhs and caters to the 14983 people of Rathsun block.
Nazir Ahmad Khan expressed gratitude to the entire administration led by Hon’ble Lt. Governor J&K for taking concrete steps in making this building functional and highlighted the role of strengthening the primary health care system in the rural areas.
Speaking on the Occasion, ADDC Budgam, Dr. AkhramullahTak said that the Administration is committed to the welfare of the public and this health care facility will ease the lives of the public of the concerned area and thereby strengthen health care facilities.
Member DDC Rathsun, BDC Rathsun, Senior officers of the health department, PRIs of the concerned block, senior citizens and locals were also present. Meanwhile, in a separate function PHC TilsaraChadoora was inaugurated today by DDC member Pakherpora, Bashir Ahmad in presence of ADC Budgam, Dr .Nasir Ahmad; SDM Chadoora, PRIs and locals of the area.
DDC member Tilsara speaking on the occasion thanked the whole administration and congratulated the public for such a facility at the local level.
ADC Budgam said PHC Tilsara is a newly constructed building worth Rs.189 lacs providing health care facilities to 2300 people of the area. He further said the administration is always keen in providing every facility and strengthening healthcare infrastructure.
In another function, NTPHC at Shogpora in Block Budgam was inaugurated in presence of PRIs and locals of the concerned area. The cost of building is Rs. 339 lakhs and caters to 5123 people of area, said CMO Budgam.
The locals of the area expressed gratitude and thanked LG administration.