2 NTPHCs, 1 PHC inaugurated  in Budgam

Nazir Ahmad Khan expressed gratitude to the entire administration led by Hon’ble Lt. Governor J&K for taking concrete steps in making this building functional and highlighted the role of strengthening the primary health care system in the rural areas.

Speaking on the Occasion, ADDC Budgam, Dr. AkhramullahTak said that the Administration is committed to the welfare of the public and this health care facility will ease the lives of the public of the concerned area and thereby strengthen health care facilities.