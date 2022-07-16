2 of a family receive burn injuries in Kangan

Ganderbal: Two family members including an eight year old girl received burn injuries after a fire broke out due to a gas leakage in their residential house at Yachihama village of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Saturday.
Reports said that fire broke in the house of Abdul Majeed Bajad due to leakage of a LPG cylinder.
They said that in the fire incident Abdul Majeed Bajad and his daughter,Nasreena received burn injuries.
Both of them were taken to SDH Kangan for treatment. The fire was also brought under control by locals.