2 OGWs detained under PSA

Jammu: Two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) allegedly found running a terror module to revive militancy in Doda were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), Police said Saturday.
Acting on the dossier of the Police, District Magistrate Doda ordered the detention of both the OGWs under the Public Safety Act (PSA) to prevent them from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of Police issued here said, “Based on the Police investigation, two OGWs Saqib Hussain Mir, son of Mohabat Hussain Mir of Banola tehsil Chiralla and Adil Iqbal Bhat, son of Muhammad Iqbal Bhat of Sazan tehsil Bhagwah were found running the terror module to revive militancy in Doda at the behest of a local terrorist Muhammad Amin alias Khubaib, son of Dawood Bhat of Kathwa-Phagsoo, Thathri, who among others joined militancy in the early nineties and crossed the border for getting arms training.”
According to Police, Amin is presently operating from across the border and is making desperate attempts to review militancy in Doda by instigating local youth of the district to join militancy for carrying out subversive activities.
“Saqib at the behest of Amin was continuously instigating the youth to join militancy. Adil was also persuading the youth to join militancy. He was also arrested with arms, ammunition, and incriminating material in the Thathri area. In this regard, a case has been registered against him at Police Station Thathri,” the Police statement said.
“Their activities were highly detrimental and prejudicial to the security of the Jammu and Kashmir and therefore acting on the dossier of Police, District Magistrate Doda ordered the detention of both the OGWs under the PSA to prevent them from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of J&K.”