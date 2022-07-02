2 OGWs detained under PSA

Jammu: Two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) allegedly found running a terror module to revive militancy in Doda were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), Police said Saturday.

Acting on the dossier of the Police, District Magistrate Doda ordered the detention of both the OGWs under the Public Safety Act (PSA) to prevent them from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of Jammu and Kashmir.