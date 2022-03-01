2 Patwaris arrested for missing revenue records

Jammu, Mar 1: The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the missing revenue records of Chawadi and Sunjwan villages arrested two Patwaris from Jammu district on Monday night, officials said Tuesday.
They said that with the proceeding of the investigation process by the SIT along with the revenue officials, officials swung into action and arrested two Patwaris Bashir Ahmad from Sarwal and Sushil Kumar Sharma of Akhnoor.
“Both were taken into custody and detained at Police Station Channi Himmat,” the officials said.
They said that more arrests, in this case, were likely following the seizure of the revenue records from the residences of some of the officials and property dealers during raids.
The officials said that the Divisional Commissioner’s Office was monitoring the investigation with SSP Jammu and that the investigation was being conducted systematically after the seizure of the revenue records including some missing records.
“The SIT is calling the concerned revenue officials and the property dealers for the investigation purpose as the probe continues in the case,” they said.