2 persons arrested, 2 vehicles seized in Awantipora for illegal transportation of minerals

Srinagar, Oct 8: Acting tough against the elements involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 2 persons and seized 2 vehicles in Awantipora.
Police Station Awantipora received information about illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Jawbara area of Awantipora. Accordingly, a Police party of PS Awantipora under the supervision of SHO Awantipora raided the specific location and seized 2 Tippers bearing registration numbers JK01AK-7747 and JK01P-2316, loaded with illegally extracted sand. The drivers of these vehicles have also been arrested. They have been identified as Mudsir Ahmad Reashi son of Ab Rahim resident of Lethpora Awantipora, Aijaz Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Rashid Khan resident of Jawbara Awantipora.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 223/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation has been initiated.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighborhood with their concerned police units,” police said.