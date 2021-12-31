2 persons arrested, 2 vehicles seized: Police

Srinagar, Dec 31: Police in Ganderbal arrested two persons and seized two vehicles for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that two persons were arrested and two tippers (JK03A 0911 and JK04 9101) involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals from Nallah Sindh near Waheedpora Gangerhuma, Ganderbal were seized.It said that the arrested persons have been identified as Mehrajuddin Guroo and Sajad Ahmad Rather of Gangerhuma.
The statement said that a case vide FIR No 232/2021 was registered at Police Station Ganderbal.