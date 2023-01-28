2 persons arrested for duping common people in Pattan

Baramulla, Jan 28: The Baramulla police have busted a gang involved in fake job scam besides extortion in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.
A police spokesperson identified the arrested persons as Ubaid Nazir Sofi and Muhammad Iqbal Miya, both residents of Pattan.
While sharing details, police spokesperson said that based on an information that two self styled political activists were duping innocents by promising them government job, a police team acted swiftly and arrested both of them.
“In this connection a case was registered at police station Pattan and further investigation set into motion,” he said.
He said the arrested persons during interrogation confessed to their crimes. “During sustained questioning, it came to the fore that the duo were cheating common innocent youths by promising them job in the police department and in return were demanding huge amounts. The duo used to threaten the victims if they would demand money back,” said a police spokesperson.
The Baramulla police have urged the general public to not fall prey to such cheaters and instead inform the local police.