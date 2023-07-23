2 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg, seized 2 tractors and arrested 2 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Ferozpora Nallah Tangmarg. They have been identified as Abdul Rashid Dar and Arshed Ahmad War , both residents of Fajipora Tangmarg.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg and investigation has been taken up.