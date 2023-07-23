2 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 23: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested 2 persons and seized 2 tractors in Baramulla.
A police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg, seized 2 tractors and arrested 2 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Ferozpora Nallah Tangmarg. They have been identified as Abdul Rashid Dar and Arshed Ahmad War , both residents of Fajipora Tangmarg.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg and investigation has been taken up.
“Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.