2 persons drown in Chenab

Ramban, Jan 21: Two persons drowned in River Chenab after they slipped into it while clicking photographs on a huge boulder on the embankments of the river in Karool area of Ramban on Friday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Ramban, PardeepSen told Greater Kashmir that soon after the incident rescue teams of Police, SDRF, and local volunteers launched a wide scale search operation to locate the drowned persons.
Police said two persons traveling towards Kashmir in a truck (HP64A-8633) parked their vehicle alongside the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Karool, 4 km ahead of Ramban and went to embankments of River Chenab for clicking photographs.
Police said that while doing so, one person slipped from the rock into the fast flowing river while his associate tried his best to save him but he too was washed away by the strong water currents.
The passerby seeing the drowning raised hue and cry and informed the Police.
Police identified the two as driver Manjeet Singh, 50, son of Diljeet Singh and Jetinder Singh, 28, son of Mangal Singh, both residents of Maqboolpura, Amritsar, Punjab.
Senior Superintendent of Police.Ramban, Mohita Sharma, said that a search operation to locate the duo was going on at Karool, Mehar, Maitra, Khowbagh, and Seri on the embankments of River Chenab.