2 persons drown in Chenab

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Ramban, PardeepSen told Greater Kashmir that soon after the incident rescue teams of Police, SDRF, and local volunteers launched a wide scale search operation to locate the drowned persons.

Police said two persons traveling towards Kashmir in a truck (HP64A-8633) parked their vehicle alongside the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Karool, 4 km ahead of Ramban and went to embankments of River Chenab for clicking photographs.