2 persons sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in drug seizure case

Srinagar, June 2: Two persons have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in a drug seizure case.
Earlier the Anti Narcotics Task Force on 10 December 2020 had arrested 2 persons namely Mohammad Shafi Lone and Bilal Ahmad Dar both residents of Sopore, in case FIR No: 45/2020 U/s 8/21 NDPS Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir at Bramri Chowk Drugmulla Kupwara Highway. The duo were found in possession of a total 807 gms of heroin.
A statement said that after completion of the investigation of the case, a charge sheet was presented before the “Court of Pr. Distt. & Sessions Judge Kupwara on 25/05/2021 against the duo and the same was referred to the Court of Addl. Distt & Sessions Judge Kupwara on 29.09.2021.” During trial, prosecution succeeded in proving the case against the accused and both were found guilty and convicted for the offences u/s 8/21 NDPS Act with imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of rupees 1 lakh today.