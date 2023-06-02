2 persons sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in drug seizure case

A statement said that after completion of the investigation of the case, a charge sheet was presented before the “Court of Pr. Distt. & Sessions Judge Kupwara on 25/05/2021 against the duo and the same was referred to the Court of Addl. Distt & Sessions Judge Kupwara on 29.09.2021.” During trial, prosecution succeeded in proving the case against the accused and both were found guilty and convicted for the offences u/s 8/21 NDPS Act with imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of rupees 1 lakh today.