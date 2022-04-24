2 police officers promoted

Jammu, Apr 23: Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, has issued promotion order in favour of 2 police officers of Photography cadre of UT J&K.
The Departmental Promotion Committee under the chairmanship of the DGP J&K has issued promotion in respect of 2 Sub-Inspectors of Photography Cadre to the rank of Inspectors in the pay level 6E. Those who have been promoted are Reyaz Ahmad and Pawan Kumar.
DGP congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed hope that the officers will continue to work with more zeal and enthusiasm.