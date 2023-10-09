2 residential houses, 1 shop gutted in Handwara

Kupwara, Oct 9: Two residential houses and a shop were Monday reduced to ashes as a devastating fire engulfed the wooden structures.
Station House Officer (SHO) Qalamabad Inspector Iftikhar Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the fire broke out from a shop which engulfed nearby residential houses instantly.
He said that a rescue operation was launched by Fire and Emergency Department officials, Police, Army and locals which averted a big catastrophe. "Had the rescue operation been not launched instantly, it could have proved detrimental because all the nearby structures happen to be of wooden nature," he added.
Locals further said that belongings worth lakhs were damaged in the blaze. They demanded compensation for the affected families so that they can construct their houses afresh.
Meanwhile locals hailed the efforts of SHO Qalamabad Inspector Iftikhar Ahmad, who personally led the rescue operation. "We are really thankful to SHO Qalamabad who reached here within 10-15 minutes and led the rescue operation," a local told Greater Kashmir.
The residential houses belonged to Farooq Ahmed Shah Magal and his brother Shabir Ahmed Shah Magal.