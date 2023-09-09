2 self-styled journalists arrested for extortion in Ganderbal

Police Station Gund received a written complaint from Gulzar Ahmed Kasana resident of Surfraw Gund stating therein that two unknown persons claiming as journalists arrived at his residence at Surfraw and demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 from him, as the complainant is constructing a residential house at Surfraw. They took Rs 500 cash from him and asked him to pay remaining amount of Rs 4500 after two days. Further, the duo asked the victim if he failed to pay the said amount, then they will dismantle his house.

Acting swiftly, a Police party led by PSI Jameel Ahmad of PS Gund under the supervision of SDPO Kangan arrested both the self-styled journalists. They have been identified as Sohail Maqbool resident of Bamiluna Kangan and Kaiser Farooq resident of Cheerwan Kangan.