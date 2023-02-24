2 smugglers arrested with 4.5 kg narcotics in Karnah: Police

Kupwara, Feb 24: Two drug smugglers were arrested along with narcotics weighing 4.5 kg in border town Karnah of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, Police said on Friday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that these drug smugglers were arrested in two different incidents.
"Based on a specific tip off about narcotics smuggling in Taad area of Karnah, a suspect Farooq Ahmad Shah of Panjatara Karnah was picked up for questioning. Based on his confession and disclosure, Police along with Army's Unit 6 JAK Rifles recovered three packets of heroine like narcotics substance weighing 2.67 kg from a hiding place near his house in presence of Executive Magistrate," he said.
"In a similar case, a suspect Raja Aftab alias Babu son of Teethwal was detained for questioning. Based on his confession and disclosure, 2 packets of narcotics like substance weighing about 1.91 kg were recovered in presence of Executive Magistrate near his house at Teetwal," Manhas said.
He said that during the course of investigation it had come to fore that both the persons had received these consignments from the other side of Line of Control (LoC) with an aim to promote drug addiction to earn quick money and to further the cause of terrorism in J&K.
"Aftab’s brother Zahoor who is residing in PoK after illegally crossing the LoC in the past is suspected to be supplying the narcotics to his brother," Manhas said.