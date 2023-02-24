2 smugglers arrested with 4.5 kg narcotics in Karnah: Police

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that these drug smugglers were arrested in two different incidents.

"Based on a specific tip off about narcotics smuggling in Taad area of Karnah, a suspect Farooq Ahmad Shah of Panjatara Karnah was picked up for questioning. Based on his confession and disclosure, Police along with Army's Unit 6 JAK Rifles recovered three packets of heroine like narcotics substance weighing 2.67 kg from a hiding place near his house in presence of Executive Magistrate," he said.