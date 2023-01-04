2 smugglers arrested with heroin in Karnah

“During naka checking, a load carrier vehicle bearing registration number JK09C-1179 on way from Teethwal towards Taad driven by Mashkoor Ahmad Malik son of Ali Yar Malik resident of Hajitra Karnah and boarded by another accomplice Amjad Mir son of Mohammad Aslam Mir a resident of Bijaldhar was intercepted. During the search of the vehicle, two packets weighing two kilograms of narcotics were recovered from the vehicle in presence of Executive Magistrate 1st Class Tanghdar,” he said.