2 smugglers arrested with heroin in Karnah

Kupwara, Jan 4: Two persons involved in smuggling of narcotics were arrested in Taad area of border town Karnah, police said on Wednesday.
A senior police officer told Greater Kashmir that acting on specific information about two persons who were on move to smuggle narcotics from Teethwal towards Tanghdar, a police naka in presence of Executive Magistrate was established near Bandi Taad to nab the culprits.
“During naka checking, a load carrier vehicle bearing registration number JK09C-1179 on way from Teethwal towards Taad driven by Mashkoor Ahmad Malik son of Ali Yar Malik resident of Hajitra Karnah and boarded by another accomplice Amjad Mir son of Mohammad Aslam Mir a resident of Bijaldhar was intercepted. During the search of the vehicle, two packets weighing two kilograms of narcotics were recovered from the vehicle in presence of Executive Magistrate 1st Class Tanghdar,” he said.
“Both the persons were arrested and the recovered narcotic was sealed on the spot. The vehicle was also seized. The investigations have been taken up to find out other connections in the case,” he further added.