2 students of Birla International school qualify NEET examination

Srinagar, Sep 9: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Under Graduate (UG)-NEET result on Thursday. Students from Birla International School, Jammu, proved their mettle in NEET 2022-23 and two students from the school qualified for the examination. Abrar Ahmed received 605 marks out of 720 and Mohd. Anees got 547 marks out of 720.
The principal of the school, Aparana Kohli attributed the success to the parents, guidance of qualified teachers and hard work, determination, and systematic study of the students.
Chairperson of the school, Dr. Panna Manhas Choudhary congratulated the successful candidates and appreciated the hardwork and sincerity put in by the principal, teachers and other staff.