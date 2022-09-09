2 students of Birla International school qualify NEET examination

Srinagar, Sep 9: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Under Graduate (UG)-NEET result on Thursday. Students from Birla International School, Jammu, proved their mettle in NEET 2022-23 and two students from the school qualified for the examination. Abrar Ahmed received 605 marks out of 720 and Mohd. Anees got 547 marks out of 720.