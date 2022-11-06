2 teachers suspended for alleged corporal punishment to students

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray while taking cognizance of the matter suspended two teachers of Upper Primary School Gampora Budanamal of Kralpora zone after his office received a complaint regarding alleged corporal punishment to three students.

An official communique in this regard said, “One Ghulam Mohammad Lone son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Bundnamal along with his wife and three school going children approached to this office with a written complaint regarding corporal punishment by the teachers namely Shaukat Ahmad Lone and Naseer Ahmad Lone teachers of UPS Gampora Budanamal Zone Kralpora".