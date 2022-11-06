2 teachers suspended for alleged corporal punishment to students

Kupwara, Nov 6: The authorities in Kupwara have suspended two teachers in Budnamal area of Kupwara after a complaint of alleged corporal punishment to three students was lodged against them.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray while taking cognizance of the matter suspended two teachers of Upper Primary School Gampora Budanamal of Kralpora zone after his office received a complaint regarding alleged corporal punishment to three students.
An official communique in this regard said, “One Ghulam Mohammad Lone son of Abdul Khaliq resident of Bundnamal along with his wife and three school going children approached to this office with a written complaint regarding corporal punishment by the teachers namely Shaukat Ahmad Lone and Naseer Ahmad Lone teachers of UPS Gampora Budanamal Zone Kralpora".
It reads that preliminary enquiry was conducted into the matter and prima-facie it appears that the matter is a case of corporal punishment and needs to be enquired into thoroughly.
“Pending enquiry into the matter, both teachers are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. In the meantime, a committee is hereby constituted to conduct a thorough enquiry into the matter and come-up with a factual report along with specific comments or remarks within 10 days for further course of action,” it further reads.
The committee comprises of district Social Welfare Officer Kupwara, Tehsildar Kralpora, Zonal Education Officer Kralpora and Station House Officer Kralpora.