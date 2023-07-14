2 terror associates arrested from Shopian: NIA

Srinagar, July 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two persons of Shopian district of south Kashmir who the probe agency said were involved with Kashmiri terror groups.
The arrested accused have been identified as Mushaib Fayaz Baba alias Shoaib, 20, and Hilal Yaqoob Deva alias Sethi Soab, 35.
They belonged to Shopian district of south Kashmir and were working for Pakistan-based commanders and handlers of proscribed terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and its shadow outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), among others, the NIA said.
The arrests came close on the heels of a series of raids conducted by the NIA at the residential premises of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the banned terrorist organisations and their newly-floated offshoots and affiliates in recent days.
Several digital devices were seized during the raids, which were scrutinised by the agency, as part of its investigations in the case.
The NIA investigations have revealed that the two accused arrested on Friday were in continuous contact with Pakistan-based commanders and active members of various terrorist outfits through social media applications.
“They were working as OGWs of the terrorists, and had been actively involved in transporting weapons and funds from one place to another, on the directions of Pakistan-based commanders and handlers, as part of a bigger conspiracy,” the NIA said.
The cadres and OGWs had hatched the conspiracy of various proscribed terrorist organisations in cohort with their commanders based in Pakistan, said the anti-terror agency.
“These cadres and OGWs were actively involved in the collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, small arms and weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other types of IEDs, including remote-controlled sticky bombs and magnetic bombs,” the NIA said.
Such terrorist hardware and IEDs are either delivered over drones or also assembled locally, for terrorist attacks in J&K, the NIA investigations have revealed.
“The terror conspiracy was aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony by carrying out terrorist acts and waging a war against the Government of India,” the agency said.
As per the NIA investigations, the terrorist outfits were involved in targeting of minorities, migrants, and security personnel.
“The conspiracy had been hatched both physically and through cyberspace by using secured encrypted social media apps,” the NIA said.