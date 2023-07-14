2 terror associates arrested from Shopian: NIA

The arrested accused have been identified as Mushaib Fayaz Baba alias Shoaib, 20, and Hilal Yaqoob Deva alias Sethi Soab, 35.

They belonged to Shopian district of south Kashmir and were working for Pakistan-based commanders and handlers of proscribed terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and its shadow outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), among others, the NIA said.

The arrests came close on the heels of a series of raids conducted by the NIA at the residential premises of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the banned terrorist organisations and their newly-floated offshoots and affiliates in recent days.