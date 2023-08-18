2 terror modules busted in Uri, 8 LeT associates arrested: Police

In this operation, the Police have arrested eight terror associates and have recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition besides the cash worth Rs 50000.

Addressing a press conference in Baramulla, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure said in the past few days the J&K Police Baramulla and Indian Army in a joint operation have successfully dismantled 2 terror modules in the Uri area of the district.