2 terror modules busted in Uri, 8 LeT associates arrested: Police

Baramulla, Aug 18: Police and Army in a joint operation busted two terror modules in Uri area of Baramulla district, an official said on Friday.
In this operation, the Police have arrested eight terror associates and have recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition besides the cash worth Rs 50000.
Addressing a press conference in Baramulla, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure said in the past few days the J&K Police Baramulla and Indian Army in a joint operation have successfully dismantled 2 terror modules in the Uri area of the district.
"The first operation began on August 8, in which Baramulla Police and a contingent from the 16 Sikh Regiment of the Army worked together to arrest three cross-border terror associates," SSP Baramulla said.
He identified those arrested as Showkat Ali Awan, Ahmad Din, and Muhammad Sadeeq Khatana, all from Charunda village in Uri, falling under the jurisdiction of Uri Police Station.
"During the investigation, we recovered four grenades, one Chinese pistol, one magazine, and four live rounds from them," he said.
He said the Baramulla district is a “border area and it shares a long border with Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”
"Due to this, a significant number of Pakistan-based terror handlers involved in smuggling narcotics, arms, and ammunition, are always present in the region. Their aim is to engage in the smuggling of narcotics and arms, negatively influence our population, and mislead our youth," SSP Baramulla said.
He said in response to this challenge, Baramulla Police and the Indian Army have undertaken joint efforts to dismantle their whole ecosystem.
Meanwhile, he said that while going ahead in the investigation of the terror module busted on August 8, another module of terror associates was busted on August 11 in Thajal area of Uri, after the Police and Army launched a joint operation in the area.
"During the operation, five individuals associated with another module were arrested," he said. The SSP Baramulla said that they recovered four hand grenades, two pistols, two pistol magazines, 10 live rounds, and Rs 50000 in cash.
"Additionally, one four-wheeler vehicle belonging to them was seized as well," he said.
The SSP Baramulla said during the two operations, the police and security forces arrested eight terror associates while a substantial amount of grenades, pistols, live rounds, and cash in Indian currency has been recovered as well.
"Investigations for both cases are being conducted under the Indian Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," he said.
The SSP Baramulla said that based on the information gathered from the investigations, it has been established that these modules, following the directions of Pakistan-based terror handlers, were engaged in smuggling arms.
"Their objective was to deliver arms and ammunition to active terrorists in Kashmir, potentially leading to targeted killings and terror-related incidents," he said.
He said these modules had been active for several months, but their full intentions could not be realised due to the effective collaboration between the Indian Army and J&K Police.