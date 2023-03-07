2 terrorist associates arrested in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, Mar 7: Police along with CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) in Kunzer area of Baramulla and recovered incriminating materials, ammunition from their possession, a police press release said.
Giving details it added that acting on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in village Monchkhud Kunzer, Baramulla Police alongwith 176Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the village. During the search operation, two suspected persons identified as Khurshid Ahmad Khan son of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan son of Gh Mohi-ud-Din Khan, both residents of Zandpal Kunzer were apprehended. Two AK-47 Magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of banned LeT (TRF) and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.
During preliminary investigation, the arrested suspects revealed that they were working as terrorist associates with banned terrorist outfit LeT (TRF). It is pertinent to mention here that they have obtained the illegal ammunition with the intent to carry out terrorist activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas, the press release said.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kunzer and further investigation is in progress.