‘2 terrorist associates arrested in Pulwama’

Srinagar, Sep 8: Police today said that two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in Gudoora area of Pulwama district. Incriminating material was recovered from their possession.
“Acting on specific intelligence input, an intensive search was conducted by Pulwama Police in the apple orchards of GudooraPulwama. During search operation, two terrorist associates were apprehended. They have been identified as SuhailFirdous son of Firdous Ahmad Sheikh resident of MahradporaUtterporaPuchal and ShahidGul son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat resident of WagumPulwama,” a police press release said.
It added that from their possession incriminating materials were recovered. “The investigation revealed that both the accused persons are terrorist associates of an active terrorist AqibSherGojri linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Preliminary investigation also reveals that arrested terrorist associates were in a conspiracy with terrorist AqibSher-Gojri to carry out terrorist attacks in Pulwama. A case vide FIR No. 239/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station and further investigation has been taken up,” the press release said.