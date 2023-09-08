‘2 terrorist associates arrested in Pulwama’

It added that from their possession incriminating materials were recovered. “The investigation revealed that both the accused persons are terrorist associates of an active terrorist AqibSherGojri linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Preliminary investigation also reveals that arrested terrorist associates were in a conspiracy with terrorist AqibSher-Gojri to carry out terrorist attacks in Pulwama. A case vide FIR No. 239/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station and further investigation has been taken up,” the press release said.