2 terrorist associates arrested in Shopian: Police

Srinagar, May 9: Police today said that two terrorist associates were arrested from Shopian and some arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.
Giving details, a police spokesman said that police and security forces arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Shopian and recovered incriminating materials, IED, arms and ammunition from their possession.
“During the course of investigation of Case FIR No. 65/2023 of PS Shopian, Police alongwith Army (44 RR), CRPF (14 Bn) today arrested two more terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Rashid Lone resident of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Hamid Ganie resident of Borihalan Shopian,” the spokesman said.
He added that incriminating materials, a pistol, a pistol magazine, four pistol rounds, a silencer, an IED, a remote control, two batteries,and an empty magazine of AK 47 rifle were recovered on their dislosure.
Pertinently, on May 2, Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Daramdora Shopian. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.