2 terrorist associates arrested in Shopian: Police

Giving details, a police spokesman said that police and security forces arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT in Shopian and recovered incriminating materials, IED, arms and ammunition from their possession.

“During the course of investigation of Case FIR No. 65/2023 of PS Shopian, Police alongwith Army (44 RR), CRPF (14 Bn) today arrested two more terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone son of Abdul Rashid Lone resident of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Hamid Ganie resident of Borihalan Shopian,” the spokesman said.