2 terrorists arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla: Baramulla police on Saturday said that they arrested two terrorists associated with militant outfit LeT.

The arrested terrorists according to police were missing from home since May 9 this year and had joined the LeT outfit through its active module.

A spokesperson of police identified the apprehended terrorists as Irshad Ahmad Mir, 23 and Zahid Bashir, 18 both residents of Nihalpora Pattan and has recovered 2 Chinese pistols, 3 magazines and 18 live rounds from them.