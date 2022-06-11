2 terrorists arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla: Baramulla police on Saturday said that they arrested two terrorists associated with militant outfit LeT.
The arrested terrorists according to police were missing from home since May 9 this year and had joined the LeT outfit through its active module.
A spokesperson of police identified the apprehended terrorists as Irshad Ahmad Mir, 23 and Zahid Bashir, 18 both residents of Nihalpora Pattan and has recovered 2 Chinese pistols, 3 magazines and 18 live rounds from them.
While giving details, police said that duo were missing from their residence since May 9. And after investigation was started, it was found that both of them have been lured by the terrorists to join the militant outfit LeT.
“On June 10, a specific information was received regarding the movement of these terrorists in the area of Ghat Palhallan and accordingly a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and 29 RR laid an ambush in the evening hours and succeeded in apprehending the duo with arms and ammunition,” said police spokesperson.