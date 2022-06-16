2 terrorists involved in killing of Rajni Bala killed in Kulgam : IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that two terrorists who were involved in the killing of school teacher Ranji Bala were killed three day Mishipora in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

In another ongoing encounter two terrorists were killed in Kokernag area of Anantnag while as 15 kg IED was recovered in Pulwama, this everted a big tragedy.

Bala, the 36-year-old teacher from Jammu, was killed on campus in Kulgam’s Gopalpora amid a series of targeted attacks on civilians and police personnel.