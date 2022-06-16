2 terrorists involved in killing of Rajni Bala killed in Kulgam : IGP Kashmir
Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that two terrorists who were involved in the killing of school teacher Ranji Bala were killed three day Mishipora in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.
In another ongoing encounter two terrorists were killed in Kokernag area of Anantnag while as 15 kg IED was recovered in Pulwama, this everted a big tragedy.
Bala, the 36-year-old teacher from Jammu, was killed on campus in Kulgam’s Gopalpora amid a series of targeted attacks on civilians and police personnel.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the security forces have neutralised two terrorists in Mishipora area of Kulgam. The two were behind the killing of the school teacher in Gopalpora area of Kulgam on May 31.
“Terrorists neutralised in Kulgam encounter today were involved in the killing of school teacher Rajni Bal,” IGP Kumar said. On Wednesday, he said, a terrorist who was involved into the killing of Bank Manager at Kulgam was shot dead by security forces in Shopian district of southern Kashmir. The 26-year-old bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorist inside his office on June 2 in Kulgam.
MACHIPORA KULGAM ENCOUNTER
“On 14/06/2022, acting on specific information about presence of terrorists in village Mishipora area of Kulgam, police along with 1st RR launched a cordon and search operation in the said area. As the joint party proceeded towards the suspected spot the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively by the joint forces,” police said. “However, the hiding terrorists managed to shift their base consistently in the village after the initial exchange of fire and tried to breach the cordon but the cordon remained firmly intact and search was going on from the past 02 days to nab them.”
Today police said: “The contact was re-established with the hiding terrorists and the encounter resumed. In the ensuing encounter two terrorists of HM outfit were killed so far,” police said. “One of terrorist identified as Zubair Sofi of Mohan Pora Kulgam who was involved in killing of woman teacher Mrs Rajni Bala on 31/5/22. The identification of second killed terrorist is being ascertained. The operation is still in progress.”
KOKERNAG ENCOUNTER
Police said: “Today afternoon another anti-terrorist operation was launched by Anantnag Police, Army (19 RR) and 164 Bn CRPF at Hangalgund area of Anantnag,” police said. “In the said operation, two terrorists were so far killed and the operation is still going on.”
IED RECOVERED
Police said in Pulwama: “Acting on a specific input regarding planting of an IED by terrorists, Pulwama police & security forces recovered 15Kg IED in village Armullah in the jurisdiction of Police Station Litter and there by averted a possible major tragedy,” police said. “In this connection, the joint team also arrested two terrorist associates identified as Mohammad Younis Mir son of Parvaiz Ahmad Mir and Jan Mohammad Ganie son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie, both residents of village Armullah Pulwama.”
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 65/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Litter & further investigation has been initiated.