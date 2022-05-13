2 terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter

The encounter broke out in the Aragam area of Bandipora on Friday afternoon. “#Encounter has started at Brar (Aragam), area of #Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted soon after the encounter broke.Later police in another tweet said that two terrorists were gunned down and they were being tracked.Superintendent of Police, Police Component, Srinagar, Iftikar Talib told Greater Kashmir that that their analysis reveal that killed terrorists were involved into Chadoora killing.

“We were tracking this group for the past two weeks. A local terrorist of LeT, Latif Rather, had gone to receive them in Bandipora. An op was launched there on 11 May based on an input. terrorists were neutralized,” Iftkhar Talib said.“Latif Rather from Budgam brought them there. They were present at yesterday's incident of civilian killing in Chadoora. They later went back to Bandipora,” he said. “Two of them were neutralised in the encounter. Latif Rather remains. We're tracking & hope to neutralize him soon.”Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit government employee was gunned down by terrorists in Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday and incident sparked off widespread condemnation.