2 terrorists killed in Kulgam, Pulwama encounters

Srinagar: One Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter in Kulgam while as another was killed in ongoing Pulwama encounter, police said here.

The encounter in Kulgam broke out after police and army cordoned off Khandipora last night. As searches were started hiding terrorists opened fire triggering an encounter.

Acting on specific information generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Khandipora area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (9RR) & CRPF (18Bn) in the said area.