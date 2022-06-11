2 terrorists killed in Kulgam, Pulwama encounters

Srinagar: One Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter in Kulgam while as another was killed in ongoing Pulwama encounter, police said here.
The encounter in Kulgam broke out after police and army cordoned off Khandipora last night. As searches were started hiding terrorists opened fire triggering an encounter.
Acting on specific information generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Khandipora area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (9RR) & CRPF (18Bn) in the said area.
During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. However in order to evacuate the civilians trapped around the encounter site, the joint team ensured the evacuation of all civilians to the safer places.
In the ensuing encounter, a categorised terrorist identified as Rasiq Ahmed Ganie son of Mohd Amin Ganie resident of Shouch Kulgam of proscribed terror outfit HM was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.
As per police records, the killed terrorist was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/security forces and civilian atrocities.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 303 Rifle along with 23 rounds, Pistol along with 31 rounds, 1 Hand grenade etc have been recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.
PULWAMA ENCOUNTER
Another militant was killed in ongoing Pulwama encounter, police said.
“#Encounter has started at Drabgam area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet soon after encounter broke out. “#PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Police said another tweet.
Moreover, Police in Anantnag have arrested two persons identified as Rahil Ahmed Malik son of Gulzar Ahmed Malik and Shabir Ahmed Rather son of Ghulam Hassan Rather, both residents of Mehmodabad at a checkpoint established at Khudahmam Dooru. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from them.