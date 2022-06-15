2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: IGP

He said Kulgam operation where encounter had broken last evening is underway.

A native of Rajasthan, Vijay Kumar was posted as a manager in Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB), a Srinagar-headquartered Regional Rural Bank, at Areh Mohanpora in the Kulgam district.He was shot dead by terrorists last month that triggered widespread protests in Kashmir and other parts of country.

Earlier on Tuesday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who were intending to attack the Amarnath Yatra, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Srinagar.

“Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam, Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack Yatra” tweeted IGP, Kashmir Zone. Five policemen have also received minor injuries in the encounter, he added.