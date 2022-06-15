2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: IGP

Srinagar: Two terrorists including one involved into the killing of Vijay Kumar Bank Manager have been killed in an encounter Shopian district of south Kashmir while as searches operation in Kulgam is underway, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone Vijay Kumar said here.
“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: One of the killed #terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone of #Shopian. Besides other #terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on 2/6/22 in #Kulgam district: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.
He said Kulgam operation where encounter had broken last evening is underway.
A native of Rajasthan, Vijay Kumar was posted as a manager in Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB), a Srinagar-headquartered Regional Rural Bank, at Areh Mohanpora in the Kulgam district.He was shot dead by terrorists last month that triggered widespread protests in Kashmir and other parts of country.
Earlier on Tuesday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, who were intending to attack the Amarnath Yatra, were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Srinagar.
“Pakistan-based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam, Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack Yatra” tweeted IGP, Kashmir Zone. Five policemen have also received minor injuries in the encounter, he added.
This is the third encounter in recent weeks in Kashmir when police said that the killed terrorists planning to target the Amarnath Yatra.
Police said acting on specific information regarding presence of terrorists in village Kanji Ullar area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (34RR) and CRPF (178Bn) in the said area.
During the search operation, as the joint party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Jan Mohd Lone resident of Braripora Shopian and Tufail Nazir Ganie resident of Ramnagri Shopian.
As per police records, both the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities.
While interaction with media IGP Kashmir shared that killed terrorist Jan Mohd Lone was involved in recent killing of Bank Manager Vijay Kumar in Kulgam on 02/06/2022.
He also revealed that Jan Mohd was earlier working as OGW of LeT’s district commander Adil Ramzan and he killed Bank manager on the direction of said LeT commander.