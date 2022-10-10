2 terrorists killed, soldier injured in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar, Oct 10: Two local terrorists of Lashker-e-Toiba were killed while as a soldier was injured in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district south Kashmir.
They have been identified as Aasif Ahmad Reshi son of Muhammad Yaseen Reshi resident of Sheikhpora Marhama Bijbehara and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Bhat resident of Naibasti Marhama, affiliated with LeT.
The encounter broke out last night after acting on specific information generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Tangpawa area of Anantnag. A joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (19RR) and CRPF (164Bn) in the said area.
During the search operation, police said, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.
In the ensuing encounter, police said: “Two local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said.
As per police records, police said, both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists and involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities.
Army in a statement said: “With the persistent efforts by Intelligence agencies and specific input received from JKP, a joint operation was launched by Army, JKP and CRPF resulting in neutralisation of two terrorists,” Army said. “Movement of these two dreaded terrorists, infamous for their nefarious activities against the common citizens was being continuously tracked for the past few months.”
The Joint operation was launched in the wee hours of October 10, Army said while the parties were approaching the target area, the terrorists sensing being exposed, attempted to break the cordon and opened indiscriminate automatic fire while lobbying grenades, resulting in injury to one brave soldier. “Despite being injured, the soldier brought down accurate fire, thereby injuring a terrorist,” Army said. “The terrorists took forceful refuge in a house of a local citizen. Sensing the danger to the lives of innocent villagers in the area, the Army troops held their fire and started evacuating civilians from the target area.”
“However, known for their malice intent and lack of compassion for the local population, the terrorists opened automatic fire on the civilians being evacuated. An Army jawan sprung into action to save the precious lives, in turn getting hit by the volley of fire. Nevertheless he with his team managed to ensure complete safety of civilians.”