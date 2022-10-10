2 terrorists killed, soldier injured in Anantnag encounter

Army in a statement said: “With the persistent efforts by Intelligence agencies and specific input received from JKP, a joint operation was launched by Army, JKP and CRPF resulting in neutralisation of two terrorists,” Army said. “Movement of these two dreaded terrorists, infamous for their nefarious activities against the common citizens was being continuously tracked for the past few months.”

The Joint operation was launched in the wee hours of October 10, Army said while the parties were approaching the target area, the terrorists sensing being exposed, attempted to break the cordon and opened indiscriminate automatic fire while lobbying grenades, resulting in injury to one brave soldier. “Despite being injured, the soldier brought down accurate fire, thereby injuring a terrorist,” Army said. “The terrorists took forceful refuge in a house of a local citizen. Sensing the danger to the lives of innocent villagers in the area, the Army troops held their fire and started evacuating civilians from the target area.”