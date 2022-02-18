2 tippers, JCB used in illegal mining seized

District Mineral Officer Baramulla, Peer Zahid while briefing with regard to the drive said that the department has intensified the drive against the offenders and has seized many tippers, JCBs, tractors besides realised a large amount of money so far as a fine from the offenders who were involved in illegal mining of sand, bajree and other minerals from prohibited Nallas and other prescribed places across the district. The DMO Baramulla also reiterated that the drive launched against such practices will continue with more vigor and force till involved persons refrain from exercising these illegal activities.