2 tippers, JCB used in illegal mining seized

Baramulla, Feb 18 : In order to take strict action against illegal mining within the district, the Geology and Mining Department Baramulla with an active support of District Administration has intensified the drive against the offenders during which two tippers and a JCB were seized on spot at Khanpora Baramulla involved in illegal excavation of minerals from the prohibited places.
District Mineral Officer Baramulla, Peer Zahid while briefing with regard to the drive said that the department has intensified the drive against the offenders and has seized many tippers, JCBs, tractors besides realised a large amount of money so far as a fine from the offenders who were involved in illegal mining of sand, bajree and other minerals from prohibited Nallas and other prescribed places across the district. The DMO Baramulla also reiterated that the drive launched against such practices will continue with more vigor and force till involved persons refrain from exercising these illegal activities.
Meanwhile, the District Police has also warned people not to indulge in illegal mining activities, adding that the act is the violation of government rules and any offence in this regard shall be dealt seriously as per law.