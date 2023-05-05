2 vehicles seized for illegal extraction, transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 5: Acting tough against the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 2 vehicles and arrested 2 persons in Baramulla.
A police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Imtiaz Ahmed, assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg arrested 2 persons and seized 2 vehicles (tipper and tractor) involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Ferozpora Nallah Shrai Tangmarg. They have been identified as Umar Ahmad Dar resident of Check Charat Ram Kunzer and Mohd Amin Ganie resident of Mirchipora.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Tangmarg and further investigation has been initiated.
“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighborhood with their concerned police units,” police said.