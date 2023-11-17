2 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Handwara

Srinagar, Nov 17: Acting tough against illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 2 vehicles in Handwara.

A special team of Handwara Police seized 2 vehicles (01 Tipper and 1 Tractor) following specific input about illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Vadipora, Handwara.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. “Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighborhood with their concerned police units,” police said.