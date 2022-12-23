2-week refresher course in ‘Gender and Development Studies’ begins at KU

Srinagar, Dec 23: A two-week refresher course in ‘Gender and Development Studies’ started at the University of Kashmir (KU) on Friday.
A statement of KU issued here said that KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the online course, organised by the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), to educate the faculty in higher education institutions (HEIs) about new skills and knowledge in gender and development studies.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said the refresher course will enable the participants to understand how gender equality can lead to greater economic development and positive social transformations.