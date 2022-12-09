2-week refresher course in sciences starts at KU's HRDC

Srinagar, Dec 9: A two-week refresher course in sciences started at the University of Kashmir on Friday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the online course, organised by the varsity’s UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC). Addressing the participants drawn from higher education institutions (HEIs) from different parts of the country, Prof Nilofer said the National Education Policy-2020 envisions an integrated higher education system for which the teachers need to prepare themselves well in advance.
She said refresher courses like these will enable the participants to not only learn about new advances in their disciplines but also attune themselves to the multidisciplinary teaching and research as mandated under NEP-2020.
“HEIs across the country are transforming into multidisciplinary institutions for which both students and teachers will have to transform their vision and style of working,” she said. Prof Nilofer congratulated the HRDC for keeping pace with the “changing times” and organising high-end courses for the benefit of faculty members in HEIs.
Director HRDC Prof Mushtaq A Darzi delivered the welcome address and highlighted the growing importance of refresher and orientation courses for teachers in the changing scenario of higher education in the country. He thanked the University authorities for supporting the HRDC’s initiatives in the larger interest of faculty across Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).
Course Coordinator Dr Wasim Bari, Associate Professor, Department of Physics KU presented a brief overview of the two-week course, while Dr Sumeer Gul, Coordinator UGC-HRDC moderated the inaugural session and presented a vote of thanks.