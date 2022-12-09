2-week refresher course in sciences starts at KU's HRDC

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan inaugurated the online course, organised by the varsity’s UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC). Addressing the participants drawn from higher education institutions (HEIs) from different parts of the country, Prof Nilofer said the National Education Policy-2020 envisions an integrated higher education system for which the teachers need to prepare themselves well in advance.

She said refresher courses like these will enable the participants to not only learn about new advances in their disciplines but also attune themselves to the multidisciplinary teaching and research as mandated under NEP-2020.