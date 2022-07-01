2 Women Bn applicants asked to produce documents

The notification reads that candidates “have not produced the deficient documents despite having been given considerable time through the medium of notices, that their candidature is liable for rejection due to non production of original documents. These candidates are hereby given a final opportunity through this notice that they can produce their deficient original documents like, Domicile, Qualification, DOB Certificate, Reserved Category, NCC certificate (if any) before the Police Recruitment Board at PHQ, Peerbagh Srinagar and PHQ Gulshan Ground, Jammu.