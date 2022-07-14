20 Amarnath yatris injured in Qazigund road accident

Srinagar, Jul 14: At least 20 Amarnath Yatris were injured after the bus they were traveling in was hit by a tipper in Badragund area of Qazigund in south Kashmir's Kulgam on Thursday, officials said here.
Quoting the officials, news agency KNO reported that the mishap took place at Badragund crossing on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, resulting in injuries to 20 Yatris.
While 18 have sustained minor injuries, two Yatris had grievous injuries and have been shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.
Police have taken cognisance of the matter.