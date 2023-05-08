20 families, livestock stuck near Margan Top, rescue opn launched

"A joint rescue operation comprising of revenue, police, army, CRPF, Medical, ASH, SRTC was launched to respond to distress call at Nawkan, near Margan Top", SDM Kokernag, who is leading the rescue operation under the overall supervision of DC Anantnag, told GNS over phone.

"It is estimated that there are some 10 to 20 families with livestocks stuck there", the official said adding they have so far rescued 2 dozen people and around 20 farm animals.